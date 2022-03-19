School, kindergarten hit as Kyiv's children suffer

KYIV (AFP) - Fourteen-year-old Anna-Maria Romanchuk's lip trembles after a Russian missile exploded outside Gymnasia No34 Lybid, her school in Kyiv.

"Scary," Anna-Maria says in halting English, her face pale with shock as her mother Oksana comforts her. "I just hope that everything will be ok."

A body lies under a sheet, near a huge crater where the blast ripped through a square between the school, a kindergarten and several Soviet-era blocks of flats.

The force of the blast blew out every single one of the windows in the school, known as one of the best in the Ukrainian capital's northwestern Podilsky district.

The nearby kindergarten, decorated with a cheerful tiled mural of a squirrel, has also lost all its windows and the roof has been peeled back like a tin can.

Anna-Maria and Oksana were at home nearby when the blast happened, as the school has been closed since Russia's invasion and classes have been online.

But locals say the school was being used as a bomb shelter for civilians, and cannot understand how it could be a target for Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces.

"Our principal wrote us and asked us to come and help clean up the glass," says Tetiana Tereshchenko, 41, as she sweeps up with a broom.

Her daughter, who is also 14, is crying, she says. "We were hoping we would go back to school. We had distance learning, now we don't know."

Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko said one person was killed in Friday's attack and 19 injured, including four children.

'Is this a military base?'

Children face an "immediate and growing threat" from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the UN children's fund Unicef says.

At least 103 children have died, including four in Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said. At least six secondary schools and four primary schools in the capital have been damaged.

Many kids have fled the country, with some 90 per cent of the 3.2 million refugees from Ukraine being women and children.

Yet there are millions of children who have stayed.