Germany’s Scholz, Ukraine’s Zelensky discuss military support, push for peace

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reiterated Berlin’s unwavering support for Ukraine as it fights Russian invasion in a telephone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Nov 30, a government spokesman in Berlin said.

The two leaders agreed to continue their exchange, "also with a view towards the global support for a peaceful solution" to the conflict, the spokesman said in a statement.

Mr Zelensky, in his nightly video address, said he expressed thanks for assistance in telephone calls with Mr Scholz, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov.

"There is reason to thank our partners. Our agreements... are all being implemented," Mr Zelensky said.

"We also outlined our new joint steps." REUTERS