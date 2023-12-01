Germany’s Scholz, Ukraine’s Zelensky discuss military support, push for peace

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz (left) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, in September 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 min ago
Published
22 min ago

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reiterated Berlin’s unwavering support for Ukraine as it fights Russian invasion in a telephone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Nov 30, a government spokesman in Berlin said.

The two leaders agreed to continue their exchange, "also with a view towards the global support for a peaceful solution" to the conflict, the spokesman said in a statement.

Mr Zelensky, in his nightly video address, said he expressed thanks for assistance in telephone calls with Mr Scholz, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov.

"There is reason to thank our partners. Our agreements... are all being implemented," Mr Zelensky said.

"We also outlined our new joint steps." REUTERS

More On This Topic
Ukraine's SBU targets rail line deep inside Russian Siberia, says source
Russia controversy overshadows OSCE security summit

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top