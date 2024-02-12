Scholz’s push for critical aid to Ukraine may be stymied by US political logjam

LONDON – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has used a visit to the United States to call on American congressional leaders to approve a critical package of military aid to Ukraine, warning that without this, it could face defeat against Russia.

“Let’s not beat around the bush: Support from the US is indispensable for the question of whether Ukraine will be able to defend its own country,” Mr Scholz said on Feb 10, as he concluded his visit to Washington, which included talks with President Joe Biden in the White House, and meetings with key US legislators.