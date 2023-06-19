Scholz faces tricky balancing act in Germany-China talks

BERLIN - Chancellor Olaf Scholz faces a delicate balancing act this week at German-Chinese government consultations in Berlin.

He is seeking to maintain good ties with Germany’s largest trade partner while complying with a G-7 pledge to “de-risk” from Beijing.

Mr Scholz receives Chinese premier Li Qiang for dinner in the chancellery on Monday evening ahead of the seventh round of bilateral, biennial talks which are also the first face-to-face session since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The summit takes place on Tuesday in the chancellery before Mr Li and the Chinese ministers for trade and reform attend the German-Chinese forum for economic and technological cooperation.

The fact Mr Li chose Germany for his first overseas trip as premier reflects the special relationship between Europe and Asia’s largest economies.

Rapid Chinese expansion and demand for German cars and machinery fuelled Germany’s own growth over the past two decades.

China became Germany’s single biggest trade partner in 2016 and is a core market for top German companies including Volkswagen, BASF and BMW.

“The China-Germany government consultations are very distinctive among China’s relations with large Western countries,” said Mr Wang Yiwei, director of the Centre for European Studies, Renmin University of China.

The relationship has however come under strain amid concerns in the West about rising Communist party control over society and the economy, unfair competition and Beijing’s territorial ambitions.

Mr Scholz joined other leaders of the Group of Seven (G-7) rich democracies last month in pledging to “de-risk” without “decoupling” from China.

The meaning of “de-risking” however remains to be defined, say analysts, with China hawks pleading for a general reduction of business and doves singling out areas like critical minerals.

Mr Scholz’s government is divided between the more hawkish junior coalition partners, the Greens and Free Democrats, and his centre-left Social Democrats.

Analysts in Berlin said the Chinese delegation would likely lobby the German government directly and indirectly via big business to press the European Union not to go too far in regulating business in China.

“They know German companies will run up direct channels to the chancellery,” said Mr Andrew Small, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund’s Asia program.