Scholz bid to rally Ukraine support in South America falls flat

SANTIAGO - Argentina and Chile’s leaders dialled down hope they might lend more support for Ukraine during German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s inaugural South America tour, underscoring ongoing differences between the West and its allies in lower-income countries.

On the first two legs of his whistle-stop trip, Mr Scholz has sought to stress unity, noting all three countries he is visiting - Argentina, Chile and Brazil - condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations General Assembly last year.

The fallout of the war and Western sanctions on Russia such as soaring food and energy prices, however, have hit the region particularly hard, raising questions over the West’s approach.

Scepticism also abounds about interventionism given its own past.

On the first two legs of his trip this weekend, Mr Scholz’s Argentine and Chilean counterparts stressed they wanted to see a peaceful resolution of the conflict but dialled back expectations of further support for Ukraine.

“Argentina and Latin America are not planning to send weapons to Ukraine or any other conflict zone,” Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said, during a joint news conference in Buenos Aires with Mr Scholz on Saturday.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric defended his condemnation of the invasion despite the fact “some media or opinion makers could believe it was a bad decision to get involved in the politics of other countries”.

Dodging a question about whether he agreed with Mr Fernandez on weapons, he said Chile had promised to help Ukraine rebuild after the war, for example clearing mines.

In both countries, Mr Scholz visited memorials to the victims of their military dictatorships that he said underscored the need to fight for democracy and freedom.

“At this memorial to the many victims of the dictatorship here, I cannot help but think of the young people who are being killed in Iran because they are fighting for freedom and a better life,” he said in Buenos Aires.