Scale of alleged torture, detentions by Russian forces in Kherson emerges

Ukrainian authorities have also identified 25 locations in the Kharkiv region they described as “torture camps”, according to a Jan 2 Facebook post by Kharkiv’s regional police chief Volodymyr Tymoshko.

Some of the thousands of alleged war crimes committed by Russian forces could be escalated to overseas tribunals if they are deemed sufficiently serious.

The Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) has opened an investigation into alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

The numbers that are emerging on the scale of alleged detentions and torture, “point to widespread and grave criminality in Russian-occupied territory”, said British lawyer Nigel Povoas, lead prosecutor with a Western-backed team of legal specialists assisting Kyiv’s efforts to prosecute war crimes.

Mr Povoas said there appears to have been a pattern to inflict terror and suffering across Ukraine, which reinforces “the impression of a wider, criminal policy, emanating from the leadership” to target the country’s civilian population.

Alleged beatings, electric shocks

One 35-year-old man from Kherson city said that during a five-day detention in August, Russian forces beat him, made him undress and administered electric shocks to his genitals and ears.

When the current hits, “it’s like a ball flying into your head, and you pass out,” said the man, who asked to be identified only by his first name Andriy due to fear of reprisals.

He said his captors interrogated him about Ukraine’s military efforts, including the storage of weapons and explosives, because they suspected him of having links to the resistance movement.

Mr Andriy told Reuters he knew people who served in the Ukrainian military and territorial defence forces, but wasn’t a member himself.

One of the largest detention facilities in the region was an office building in Kherson city, according to Ukrainian authorities.

They say more than 30 people are known to have been held in just one of the rooms in the warren-like basement that was used for detention and torture during the Russian occupation.

An investigation to establish the total number of people held is ongoing, authorities said.

During a December visit to the building’s basement, the smell of human excrement filled the air, bricked-up windows blocked the light and lying visible were signs of what Ukrainian authorities say were tools of torture by Russian forces, such as metal pipes, plastic ties for ligatures and a wire hanging from the ceiling allegedly used to administer electric shocks.

Scratched on the wall were notches, which authorities said were made by detainees possibly to count the number of days held, as well as messages.

One read: “For Her I Live.”

Another location in the city where people were allegedly interrogated and tortured was a police building that locals have referred to as “the hole”, according to Ukrainian authorities and more than half a dozen Kherson residents Reuters spoke to.

Ms Liudmyla Shumkova, 47, said she and her 53-year old sister were held captive at the site, on No. 3 Energy Workers’ Street, for most of the more than fifty days they spent in detention this summer.

She said the Russians asked them about her sister’s son because they believed he was involved in the resistance movement.

Ms Shumkova, who works as a lawyer in the health sector, said about half a dozen people were packed into a cell with just a small window for light and as little food as one meal a day.

She said she wasn’t physically tortured, but fellow detainees were, including a female police officer she shared a cell with.

Men received particularly harsh torture, she said.

“They screamed, it was constant, every day. It could last for two or three hours.”

Investigation continues

Investigators continue to try to identify those responsible for the alleged war crimes, including the possible role of senior military leadership.

When asked whether authorities had initiated criminal proceedings against alleged perpetrators of torture, Mr Belousov, the war crimes chief, said more than 70 people had been identified as suspects and 30 people had been indicted.

Mr Belousov, who didn’t name the individuals, said most of the suspects are lower-ranking military officials but some are “senior officers, in particular colonels and lieutenant colonels”, as well as senior figures in pro-Russian Luhansk and Donetsk military-civilian administrations.

Representatives of the pro-Russian Luhansk People’s Republic and Donetsk People’s Republic didn’t respond to questions about whether their forces were involved in unlawful detentions or torture.

The Kremlin and Russian Defence Ministry didn’t respond to questions about alleged perpetrators.

On a cold December day in the village of Bilozerka in the Kherson region, war crimes investigators pored over a courthouse Ukrainian authorities say was used by Russian forces to detain and torture individuals as well as a nearby school that was turned into a barracks for around 300 Russian soldiers.