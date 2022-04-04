Satellite images show long trench at Ukrainian mass grave site, Maxar says

WASHINGTON (REUTERS, AFP) - Satellite images show a 45-foot-long trench dug into the grounds of a Ukrainian church where a mass grave was found this week after Russian forces withdrew from the town of Bucha, a private US company said on Sunday (April 3).

Maxar Technologies, which collects and publishes satellite imagery of Ukraine, said the first signs of excavation for a mass grave at the Church of St. Andrew and Pyervozvannoho All Saints were seen on March 10.

"More recent coverage on March 31st shows the grave site with an approximately 45-foot-long trench in the south-western section of the area near the church," Maxar said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the images. It was not clear if the images disseminated by Maxar were of the same church visited by Reuters journalists on Saturday.

Reuters and AFP journalists who visited Bucha on Saturday saw bodies lying on the streets of the town, 37km north-west of the capital Kyiv.

Twenty are in civilian clothing, and all have their different poses in death.

Some lie with sightless eyes staring at Ukraine’s overcast sky, some lie face down on the tarmac. Three of them are tangled up in bicycles after taking their final ride, while others, with waxy skin, have fallen next to bullet-ridden and crushed cars.

One has his hands tied behind his back with a white cloth, and his Ukrainian passport left open beside his corpse, said AFP journalists who accessed the town.

Another lies next to a yellow hoarding spray-painted with happy and sad emojis and the words "Live Fast".

A mass grave at one church was still open, with hands and feet poking through the red clay heaped on top.

"All these people were shot, killed, in the back of the head," mayor Anatoly Fedoruk told AFP on Saturday.

Another 280 people have been buried in mass graves in Bucha while

the bodies of whole families still lie in shot-up cars, he said.

Ukraine accused Russian forces on Sunday of carrying out a "massacre" in the town, one of many recaptured by Ukrainian troops as Russia regrouped for battles in eastern Ukraine.