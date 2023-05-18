Divisive French ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy shadowed by legal woes

PARIS - Nicolas Sarkozy, who ruled France as a tough-talking right-wing president from 2007 to 2012, is seen by supporters as a dynamic saviour but by detractors as a vulgar populist mired in corruption.

A criminal conviction for corruption and influence peddling confirmed at appeal Wednesday is – like other long-running cases – unlikely to send him to prison.

But it leaves the formerly omnipresent “hyper-president”, who now regularly bends the ear of incumbent Emmanuel Macron, more than ever a behind-the-scenes political player far from the limelight where he once basked.

Sarkozy failed to win a second mandate in 2012 and then lost out on his party’s nomination in 2017, subsequently drawing closer to Mr Macron.

After the young president failed to secure a parliamentary majority last year, Sarkozy pushed for a coalition between Mr Macron’s supporters and his own party – plans that ultimately came to nought for all the respect he enjoys on the right.

During his own five-year term, Sarkozy, now 68, took a hard line on immigration, security and national identity.

After winning the presidency at age 52, he was initially seen as injecting a much-needed dose of dynamism, making a splash on the international scene and wooing the corporate world.

But Sarkozy’s presidency was overshadowed by the 2008 financial crisis, and he left office with the lowest popularity ratings of any post-war French leader up to then.

He pulled out all the stops in an ultimately doomed bid to defeat Socialist Francois Hollande for a second term in 2012 that has since earned him separate campaign finance probe investigations.

His latest conviction – which his lawyers say they will appeal before France’s top appeals court – relates to his attempts to influence investigations into the funding of his 2007 victory.

‘Special link’

The 2012 defeat made Sarkozy the first president since Valery Giscard d’Estaing (1974-1981) to be denied a second term, prompting him to famously promise: “You won’t hear about me anymore.”

But that prediction turned out to be anything but true, with ongoing legal problems and his marriage to former supermodel Carla Bruni keeping Sarkozy in the spotlight.