Sarcastic messages flash up on big screen as Russia's Putin speaks

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds his annual end-of-year press conference in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2025. Alexander Nemenov/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Dec 19 - Sarcastic messages briefly flashed up on a big screen in the hall where Russian President ‍Vladimir ​Putin was holding his annual ‍press conference and "direct line" phone-in on Friday.

"Not a direct line, ​but ​a circus," said one such comment.

Another, using Putin's first name and patronymic, read: "Vladimir Vladimirovich, it's Friday ‍already, can we break out the booze?"

The rogue ​comments appeared on ⁠screens showing incoming text messages intended for Putin at the marathon annual event, for which ordinary Russians are encouraged to ​submit questions.

The Kremlin did not immediately comment on their appearance at ‌what is a ​meticulously planned and choreographed press conference watched by millions of Russians. Putin did not refer to them.

One message, alluding to the state of Russia's economy, asked why ordinary Russians were worse off than people ‍in Papua New Guinea.

Another, referring to Putin's governing ​United Russia party, said: "Looking at life in the country, ​it is strange that (it) wins a ‌majority in elections! Maybe elections are a fiction?" REUTERS