Sanctions could cause space station to crash: Roscosmos

MOSCOW (AFP, BLOOMBERG) - Western sanctions against Russia could cause the International Space Station to crash, the head of Russian space agency Roscosmos warned Saturday (March 12), calling for the punitive measures to be lifted.

According to Dr Dmitry Rogozin, the sanctions could disrupt the operation of Russian vessels servicing the ISS.

As a result, the Russian segment of the station - which helps correct its orbit - could be affected, causing the 500-tonne structure to "fall down into the sea or onto land".

Roskosmos will write to its partners in the international space station to demand the removal of sanctions imposed on the corporation, Russian news agency TASS reported.

The Russian company will be writing to Nasa the Canadian Space Agency and the European Space Agency to demand the removal of illegal sanctions against it, said Dr Rogozin via his Telegram channel.