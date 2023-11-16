Spain’s Sanchez secures another term, ending four-month deadlock

MADRID - Spain’s Parliament on Thursday voted to make Mr Pedro Sanchez prime minister for another term, ending a protracted deadlock after an inconclusive general election in July.

His Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) had reached separate deals with a number of regional parties to earn their backing, including a contentious Bill on amnesty for Catalan separatists that has sparked protests across Spain.

Mr Sanchez’s bid garnered 179 votes in favour and 171 against, with no abstentions. The “nays” stemmed from the conservative People’s Party, the far-right Vox and the People’s Union of Navarre’s lone lawmaker.

PSOE’s hard-left ally Sumar, Catalan pro-independence parties Junts and ERC, Basque parties PNV and EH Bildu, Galicia’s BNG and the Canary Coalition all voted for Mr Sanchez, who has governed Spain since 2018.

Mr Sanchez’s confirmation as premier ends months of uncertainty.

Mr Alberto Nunez Feijoo, a candidate with the conservative People’s Party (PP), won the most seats but failed to secure enough support from other parties in his own bid to lead the country.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated Mr Sanchez on social media platform X.

“It is good that we can continue to work side by side,” Mr Scholz said. “We see many challenges in the world from a very similar perspective.”

The amnesty Bill has angered many Spaniards.

It proposes exculpating politicians and activists who took part in an attempt to separate Catalonia from Spain that reached its apex in 2017. The Bill was registered in Parliament on Monday.

As the vote was completed, protesters outside Parliament shook barricades erected by police and shouted their dissent.

About 400 protesters were congregated outside Parliament, authorities said.

Javier, 25, of the youth group Revuelta linked to Vox, said nightly demonstrations outside PSOE headquarters in Madrid that began a fortnight ago would continue on Thursday night.

Mr Alberto Nunez Feijoo, whose PP won the most seats in the July vote, walked across the chamber to shake Mr Sanchez’s hand as leftist lawmakers applauded and cheered, while Vox party leader Santiago Abascal walked out.