London mayor Sadiq Khan wins historic third term, as Conservatives routed in local polls

LONDON - London’s Labour mayor Sadiq Khan on May 4 secured a record third term, dealing the Conservatives another damaging defeat in their worst local election results in recent memory months before an expected general election.

Mr Khan, 53, easily beat Conservative challenger Susan Hall to scupper largely forlorn Conservative hopes that they could prise the UK capital away from Labour for the first time since 2016.

The first Muslim mayor of a Western capital when first elected then, he had been widely expected to win as Labour surge nationally and the Conservatives suffer in the polls.

In the end, he saw his margin of victory increase compared to the last contest in 2021.

It adds to a dismal set of results for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, as his Conservatives finished a humiliating third in local council tallies after losing nearly 500 seats in voting on May 2 across England.

With Labour making huge gains, the beleaguered leader’s Conservatives lost crunch mayoral races in Manchester, Liverpool, Yorkshire, as well as the capital and elsewhere.

In the West Midlands, where Conservative incumbent Andy Street is bidding for his own third term, votes were reportedly being recounted and too close to call.

An unexpected Conservative defeat there could leave Mr Sunak with only one notable success: its mayor winning a third term in Tees Valley, north-east England - albeit with a vastly reduced majority.

‘Voters are frustrated’

Writing in the Daily Telegraph on May 4, Mr Sunak conceded “voters are frustrated” but insisted “Labour is not winning in places they admit they need for a majority”.

“We Conservatives have everything to fight for,” Mr Sunak argued.

Labour, out of power since 2010 and trounced by Boris Johnson’s Conservatives at the last general election in 2019, also emphatically snatched a parliamentary seat from the Conservatives.

It seized on winning the Blackpool South constituency and other successes to demand a national vote.

“Let’s turn the page on decline and usher in national renewal with Labour,” party leader Keir Starmer told supporters on May 4 in the East Midlands, where the party won the mayoral race.