Russia's transfer of children is genocidal crime, says Ukraine minister

A woman takes a photograph of children walking past a tank in Kyiv, on Dec 23, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
30 sec ago
Published
13 min ago

GENEVA - Russia’s alleged forced transfer of thousands of children from Ukraine is “probably the largest forced deportation in modern history”, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba son Monday at an event on the sidelines of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

“The most chilling crime is that Russia steals Ukrainian children,” Mr Kuleba said in a video message to a packed room on the opening day of the council in Geneva, where Russia’s alleged war crimes in Ukraine are being addressed.

“This is a genocidal crime,” he added. REUTERS

More On This Topic
US-backed report says Russia has held at least 6,000 Ukrainian children for ‘re-education’
3 ways to bring Russians to justice over war crimes in Ukraine: US official

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top