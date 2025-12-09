Russia's top general says army is advancing in Ukraine and targeting Myrnohrad

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Chief of the General Staff of Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov reports to Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visits to the army command centre in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in an unidentified location, in this still image taken from video released October 26, 2025. Kremlin.ru/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Dec 9 - Russia's top general, Valery Gerasimov, said on Tuesday that Moscow's forces were advancing along the entire front line in Ukraine and were ‍targeting ​surrounded Ukrainian troops in the town of ‍Myrnohrad.

In a command post meeting with officers of the Centre Grouping which is fighting in ​Ukraine's ​Dnipropetrovsk region, Gerasimov said President Vladimir Putin had ordered the defeat of Ukrainian forces in Myrnohrad, a town with a pre-war population of ‍some 46,000 people to the east of Pokrovsk.

Russia had taken control of ​more than 30% of ⁠Myrnohrad's buildings, Gerasimov said.

Russia, which uses the Soviet-era name of Krasnoarmeysk to refer to neighbouring Pokrovsk, says it has taken the whole of the city and claims to ​have also encircled Ukrainian forces in Myrnohrad, which Russians call Dimitrov.

Ukraine has repeatedly denied Russian ‌claims that Pokrovsk has fallen ​and says it forces still hold part of the city and are fighting back in Myrnohrad.

Russia currently controls 19.2% of Ukraine, including Crimea, which it annexed in 2014, Luhansk, more than 80% of Donetsk, about 75% of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, and slivers of the Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk ‍regions.

Ukraine says it is holding its defensive lines and forcing Russia ​to pay a high price for what it says are relatively modest gains.

Putin said ​last week that Russia would take full control ‌of Ukraine's Donbas region by force unless Ukrainian forces withdraw, something Kyiv has flatly rejected. REUTERS