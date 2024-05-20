Russia's Slavyansk oil refinery damaged after weekend drone attack, TASS reports

Updated
May 20, 2024, 03:30 PM
Published
May 20, 2024, 03:09 PM

MOSCOW - Russia's Slavyansk oil refinery, located in the Krasnodar region, was damaged after a weekend drone attack, state-run TASS reported on Monday, citing a company security official.

Six drones crashed onto the territory of the oil refinery in Slavyansk in Russia's southern Krasnodar region in early hours of Sunday, according to local officials. Interfax news agency reported the refinery halted work after the attack.

"There is damage. Its scale and size will be determined," TASS quoted the security official, Eduard Trudnev, as saying on Monday.

Slavyansk refinery is a private plant with a capacity of around 100,000 barrels per day. It supplies fuel both for domestic use and export.

Russia has reported a rise in Ukrainian attacks on its territory since its forces opened a new front in northeastern Ukraine's Kharkiv region earlier this month. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top