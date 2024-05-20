Russia's Slavyansk oil refinery damaged after weekend drone attack, TASS reports

MOSCOW - Russia's Slavyansk oil refinery, located in the Krasnodar region, was damaged after a weekend drone attack, state-run TASS reported on Monday, citing a company security official.

Six drones crashed onto the territory of the oil refinery in Slavyansk in Russia's southern Krasnodar region in early hours of Sunday, according to local officials. Interfax news agency reported the refinery halted work after the attack.

"There is damage. Its scale and size will be determined," TASS quoted the security official, Eduard Trudnev, as saying on Monday.

Slavyansk refinery is a private plant with a capacity of around 100,000 barrels per day. It supplies fuel both for domestic use and export.

Russia has reported a rise in Ukrainian attacks on its territory since its forces opened a new front in northeastern Ukraine's Kharkiv region earlier this month. REUTERS