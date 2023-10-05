Russia's Shoigu, Gerasimov meet commanders of troops fighting in Ukraine

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu gives awards to service members as he visits the training grounds of Russia&#039;s southern military district for contracted and volunteer military personnel at an unknown location, in this handout picture published October 5, 2023. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

MOSCOW - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff, held a meeting with the commanders of troops fighting in Ukraine, the defence ministry said on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear where the meeting took place.

The ministry broadcast footage of the meeting, at which Shoigu addressed the training of servicemen and volunteers in reserve units. He said he had inspected such regiments in Russia's southern military district on Thursday. REUTERS

