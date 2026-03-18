Russia's Rosatom condemns strike on territory of Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant

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March 17 - Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear energy corporation, condemned a strike on the territory of Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant on Tuesday and called for de-escalation around the facility.

"We categorically condemn what has occurred and call on all sides in the conflict to use every effort to de-escalate the situation around the Bushehr nuclear power plant," the head of Rosatom, Aleksei Likhachev said in a statement.

The statement said the strike occurred "on the territory adjacent to the building of the metrological service, located on the site of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, in close proximity to the operating power unit".

It said radiation levels around the plant, whose construction was started by a German company in the 1970s and later completed by Russia, were normal and there were no injuries among staff.

Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation, quoted by the Tansim news agency, said a projectile hit the area near the power plant. REUTERS