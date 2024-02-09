Putin calls on US to ‘negotiate’ on Ukraine in Tucker Carlson interview

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the United States to “make an agreement” ceding Ukrainian territory to Russia in order to end the war.

He made the remarks during a two-hour interview with a former Fox News that was broadcast on Feb 8.

It was the Kremlin’s most direct appeal to American audiences since his invasion began two years ago.

“Wouldn’t it be better to negotiate with Russia? Make an agreement,” Mr Putin told Tucker Carlson, the American conservative commentator, in the Russian leader’s first interview with an American outlet since 2021. “Start respecting our country and its interests and look for certain solutions.”

Much of the interview constituted a familiar Kremlin history lesson about Russia’s historical claim to Eastern European lands, beginning in the ninth century, that Mr Putin made little effort to distill for American ears.

Mr Putin also laid out his well-worn and spurious justifications for invading Ukraine, asserting that Russia’s goal was to “stop this war” that he claims the West is waging against Russia.

But Mr Putin was more direct than usual about how he sees his Ukraine invasion ending: not with a military victory, but through an agreement with the West.

At the interview’s end, Mr Putin told Mr Carlson that the time had come for talks about ending the war because “those who are in power in the West have come to realise” that Russia will not be defeated on the battlefield.

“If so, if the realisation has set in, they have to think what to do next. We are ready for this dialogue,” Mr Putin said.

Responding to Mr Carlson’s question about whether Nato could accept Russian control over parts of Ukraine, Mr Putin said, “Let them think how to do it with dignity. There are options if there is a will.”

The original, Russian version of Mr Putin’s comments was not immediately released, leaving viewers to rely on the dubbed translation in Mr Carlson’s broadcast.

The interview was conducted on Feb 6.

It was Mr Putin’s first with a Western media outlet since the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022 and his first with an American one since 2021.

While Mr Putin regularly gave interviews to mainstream American media in his first two decades in power, his spokesperson said the Kremlin chose Mr Carlson this time because those traditional outlets take “an exclusively one-sided position” with regard to Russia.