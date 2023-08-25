Russia’s Putin sends condolences to Prigozhin’s family after plane crash

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences on Thursday to the family of Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin after his presumed death in a plane crash the day before and praised him as a “talented businessman”.

Crash investigators still have to identify conclusively the remains of the 10 people believed to have died in Wednesday’s crash north-west of Moscow, and Mr Putin said the examination would take time.

“As for the aviation tragedy, first of all I want to express my most sincere condolences to the families of all the victims. It’s always a tragedy,” Mr Putin said, in televised remarks made during a meeting in the Kremlin with the Moscow-installed chief of Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine.

“Indeed, if employees of the Wagner company were there, and the preliminary data indicate they were, I would like to note that these people made a significant contribution to our common cause of combating the neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine, we remember this, we know it and we shall not forget,” he added.

The crash occurred exactly two months after Mr Prigozhin led a mutiny against Russia’s army leadership, a act of rebellion that Mr Putin at the time condemned as a treacherous “stab in the back”.

Mr Putin on Thursday recalled that he had known Mr Prigozhin - a convicted criminal who went on to establish a successful catering company before founding the Wagner mercenary group - since the early 1990s, in the immediate aftermath of the collapse of the Soviet Union.

“He (Mr Prigozhin) was a talented person, a talented businessman, he worked not only in our country, and achieved results, but also abroad, particularly in Africa. He was involved there with oil, gas, precious metals and stones.” REUTERS