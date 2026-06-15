Russia's Putin sends birthday greetings to 'bright, remarkable' Trump

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U.S. President Donald Trump walks towards Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference following their meeting to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S., August 15, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

June 14 - Russian President Vladimir Putin extended birthday greetings to U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday, describing him as a "bright, remarkable person and politician" and suggesting the two leaders could raise their countries' ties to a new level.

"Dear Mr. President, dear Donald, I wholeheartedly congratulate you, such a bright, remarkable person and politician, on your 80th birthday!" Putin said in his greeting on the Kremlin website, quoted by Russian news agencies.

The Russian leader spoke to Trump by telephone for 55 minutes, according to Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov, who said Putin offered his congratulations in an "informal" manner.

Putin's greeting said he "valued the mutual understanding between us, which allows us to discuss ... even the most complex issues on the bilateral and international agenda openly and frankly."

"I am certain that together we could truly give Russian-American relations a new quality, and also do much to ensure security and stability on the world stage," Putin wrote.

The two leaders last met in Alaska in August 2025 in a bid to reach a settlement of the war pitting Ukraine against Russia. REUTERS