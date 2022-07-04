Russia's Putin orders Ukraine offensive to continue after capture of Luhansk

Local residents walk past destroyed apartment buildings in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk, on June 30, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
6 min ago

MOSCOW (AFP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday (July 4) ordered Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to press ahead with Moscow's offensive in Ukraine after troops took control of the entire Luhansk region.

"Military units, including the East group and the West group, must carry out their tasks according to previously approved plans," Mr Putin told Mr Shoigu.

"I hope that everything will continue in their direction as has happened in Luhansk so far."

Mr Shoigu told Mr Putin this weekend that Moscow's forces were now in full control of the Luhansk region, a major victory for the Kremlin more than four months after its leader sent troops into Ukraine.

Mr Putin said on Monday that troops that took part in the Luhansk campaign should "rest and rebuild their combat capabilities".

After giving up on its initial aim of capturing the capital, Kyiv, following tough Ukrainian resistance, Russia has focused its efforts on securing full control of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine.

