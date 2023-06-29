Russia’s Prigozhin was told his mercenaries would no longer fight in Ukraine

MOSCOW - Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was told that his Wagner group would no longer fight in Ukraine as he had refused to sign contracts to bring his mercenaries under the sway of the defence ministry, a senior lawmaker said on Thursday.

Colonel-General Andrei Kartapolov, an influential lawmaker who chairs the lower house of Parliament’s defence committee, said the trigger for last Saturday’s mutiny was Prigozhin’s disagreement with a demand by the defence ministry.

“As you know, a few days before the attempted mutiny, the defence ministry said that all formations performing combat tasks must sign contracts with the defence ministry,” said General Kartapolov.

“Everyone started to implement this decision... everyone except Mr Prigozhin.”

Prigozhin said on June 11 that his Wagner fighters would not sign any contract with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, adding that Mr Shoigu was unable to manage military units.

General Kartapolov said that after Prigozhin’s refusal to sign the contracts, he had been told that his mercenaries would no longer fight in Ukraine and thus would not receive state money.

As a result, the lawmaker said Prigozhin had committed treason due to “exorbitant ambitions”, money and what he cast as an “excited state”.

Russia President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Prigozhin, Wagner and his Concord catering company had received at least US$2 billion (S$2.7 billion) from the Russian state over the past year.

Prigozhin was packed off to an uncertain exile in Belarus after he aborted his 24-hour mutiny.

He said he launched his mutiny to demand changes in military leadership he blamed for failures in the war in Ukraine, and to prevent the destruction of his force after it was ordered to submit to control of the ministry of defence.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had said Wagner fighters were free either to move to Belarus, join the Russian military or go home following the mutiny, which he said had threatened to bring civil war to Russia.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said this week that he had persuaded Mr Putin not to “wipe out” Prigozhin, adding that the mercenary chief had flown to Belarus on Tuesday.

Russian media have reported that Wagner could set up a new base at a vacant military facility near the town of Asipovichi, about 90km from Minsk, the capital city of Belarus.