Russia's plastic surgery sector feels pinch from western sanctions

MOSCOW (AFP) - When it comes to looking good, Russian women are happy to splash out, even on a bit of nip-and-tuck plastic surgery.

But Western sanctions in the wake of Russia's military intervention in Ukraine mean that supplies of products such as botox and breast implants - largely imported from countries such as the United States and Germany - could become increasingly hard to get hold of.

Ms Anastasia Yermakova, 37, is worried: she had her last injection of botox (botulinum toxin) in February to reduce facial wrinkles.

"My beautician assures us that she still has stocks of botox," she told AFP.

"But I worry," she said, arguing that local botox replacements are of inferior quality.

Russia ranks ninth globally in the number of aesthetic procedures carried out annually - 621,600 in 2020, according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.

And the Russian aesthetic medicines sector was worth US$969 million (S$1.36 billion) in 2021, up two per cent from the year before, according to the Russian consultancy Amiko.

Soon after President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine on Feb 24, US drugmaker AbbVie, which is behind the wrinkle treatment Botox, withdrew from the flourishing Russian market over what it called "tragic events" in Ukraine.

As a result, Botox stocks are "melting", Ms Yuliya Frangulova, co-founder of the National Association of Aesthetic Medicine Clinics, told AFP.

Ms Frangulova said it is "causing concern of clinic managers accustomed to using this reference product".

'Say goodbye to fillers'

"In March, we saw a panic among patients, doctors and suppliers," said Ms Oksana Vlasova, director of development at the Grandmed beauty clinic in Russia's second city Saint Petersburg.

"The demand exploded, the stocks of botox were emptying."

In April and May, there were no botox imports at all, said Mr Nikolay Bespalov of RNC Pharma which analyses the Russian pharmaceutical market.

He hopes supplies could resume "towards the end of the summer."