Straitstimes.com header logo

Russia’s oil revenue, the lifeblood of its war machine, is plummeting

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairing a meeting in Moscow on Jan 30.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairing a meeting in Moscow on Jan 30.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Ivan Nechepurenko

Google Preferred Source badge
  • Russia's oil revenues, a key war fuel, face strain due to declining prices and Western sanctions, with 2025 revenues down almost 25%.
  • To compensate, the Kremlin is increasing taxes and deficit spending, shifting the war's US$170 billion yearly cost burden onto the Russian people.
  • Despite economic strains, reflected in stagnant economy and "uncomfortable" situation (Yevgeny Nadorshin), Putin's war calculations remain unchanged amid peace talks.

AI generated

NEW YORK - As Russia holds direct peace talks with Ukraine for the first time in months, the Kremlin’s most potent fuel for the war, oil revenue, is under mounting strain.

The price of Russian oil, the country’s primary export, has declined under the weight of surging global supplies and Western sanctions related to the war. In 2025, Russia’s oil and gas revenue fell by almost a quarter, according to the Finance Ministry. The Kremlin is resorting to tax increases and deficit spending to bridge the gap.

So far, there is little sign that the economic strains, and any discontent they generate among business leaders and the public, will be enough to change President Vladimir Putin’s calculations on the war. Trilateral negotiations involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States are

set to continue on Feb 1

in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

But with the economy stagnating and the Kremlin reaching the limit of what it can squeeze from it, the Russian people will have to bear more of the burden of a war whose costs exceed about US$170 billion (S$215 billion) a year.

“This situation is manageable,” said Mr Yevgeny Nadorshin, an economist in Moscow who advises companies and banks. “But no one is comfortable with that.”

Throughout his decades-long rule, Mr Putin has taken pride in the stability he has brought to a Russian economy that was in free fall after the demise of the Soviet Union – slashing debt, streamlining taxes and taming inflation.

A strong oil economy allowed the Russian state to deliver an improved standard of living. That, the Kremlin hoped, would keep the public content even as the government

eroded personal freedoms.

Now, the carefully cultivated economic stability is fracturing. The steep drop in oil revenue has sent Russia into a new era defined by sustained budget deficits, higher taxes and stubborn inflation.

Russia’s oil trade has been battered by two forces. Oil prices have declined since April, after the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries decided to gradually increase production after years of cuts. The Russian oil industry has also been hit in recent months by new Western sanctions and the heavier enforcement of existing ones.

In October, President Donald Trump

imposed sanctions on Russia’s two largest oil companies,

Rosneft, which is state-owned, and Lukoil, which is private. Those penalties significantly undercut the companies’ ability to sell crude. NYTIMES

More on this topic
US pitches Venezuelan crude to India as its Russian oil imports slow: Sources
Zelensky says Ukraine getting ready for new peace talks next week
See more on

Vladimir Putin

Russia

Wars and conflicts

Ukraine

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.