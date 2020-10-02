Russia’s new Covid-19 cases surge past 9,000 to highest in four months, no plans to reimpose nationwide lockdown

Authorities said 186 people have died nationwide in the last 24 hours.
MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Russia reported 9,412 new coronavirus cases on Friday (Oct 2), its highest daily tally since May 23, pushing the national total to 1,194,643.

Moscow, the epicentre of the outbreak earlier this year, registered 2,704 new cases overnight, officials said.

Authorities said 186 people had died nationwide in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 21,077. 

Russia does not plan to reimpose lockdowns across the country for now despite rising coronavirus cases, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

Moscow may reinstate tough measures if its 13 million population ignores Covid-19 protection rules, its mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday, after returning to some restrictions which were in place earlier this year.

 

