Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov sees no ‘bright future’ for economic ties with US

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov referred to US President Donald Trump's hostility to the BRICS bloc as an artificial obstacle along the path towards greater economic ties.

MOSCOW – Russia remains open for cooperation with the United States but is not hopeful about economic ties despite Washington’s ongoing efforts to end the Ukraine war, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview published on Feb 9 .

Speaking to Russia-based media outlet TV BRICS, Mr Lavrov cited what he called the US’ declared aim of “economic dominance”.

“We also don’t see any bright future in the economic sphere,” Mr Lavrov said.

Russian officials, including envoy Kirill Dmitriev, have previously spoken of the prospects for a major restoration of economic relations with the US as part of any eventual Ukraine peace settlement.

But although US President Donald Trump has also spoken of reviving economic cooperation with Moscow and has hosted his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on US soil since returning to the White House, he has imposed further onerous sanctions on Russia’s vital energy sector.

Mr Lavrov also cited Mr Trump’s hostility to the BRICS bloc, which includes Russia, China, India, Brazil and other major developing economies.

“The Americans themselves create artificial obstacles along this path (towards BRICS integration),” he said.

“We are simply forced to seek additional, protected ways to develop our financial, economic, logistical and other projects with the BRICS countries.” REUTERS