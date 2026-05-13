Russia's Lavrov says 'nothing is happening' with US-Russia relations

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FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a reception for representatives of traditional faiths, as well as Russian government and public figures, to mark Orthodox Easter, in Moscow, Russia April 22, 2026. REUTERS/Anastasia Barashkova/File Photo

MOSCOW, May 13 - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that many positive things were being said about the enormous potential of U.S.-Russia relations, but that in reality "nothing is happening".

After winning the 2024 U.S. presidential election, Donald Trump re-established U.S. dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin and has repeatedly promised to end the war in Ukraine though peace has so far proven elusive.

Lavrov said that "good words" about cooperation on technology, energy and other projects had so far come to nothing, but that Moscow appreciated Trump's initiation of dialogue with Moscow.

"However, nothing is happening in real life," Lavrov, who has served as Russia's foreign minister since 2004, told RT India in English, according to a transcript supplied by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov added that the dialogue with Moscow that did occur was in the same vein as that under former U.S. President Joe Biden: "Aside from this regular dialogue - which is normal in relations between people and countries - everything else follows the pattern initiated by President Biden," Lavrov said.

"The sanctions imposed under him have remained in force. Moreover, the Trump administration has adopted its own initiatives in order to punish Russia’s economy." REUTERS