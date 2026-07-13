Russia's FSB says it foiled Ukrainian attack on air bases deep inside Russia

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MOSCOW, July 13 - Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it had foiled a series of attempted large-scale Ukrainian drone attacks against two military air bases deep inside Russia, state news agency TASS reported.

TASS cited the FSB as saying in a statement that Ukrainian secret services had attempted to strike the Shagol and Ukrainka air bases, in Russia's Ural mountains and its far east, respectively, and that the perpetrators of the attacks had been detained.

It said that Ukraine had used balloons and drones to deliver containers full of drones into Russia's Bryansk region, which were then to be transported to the two targets.

The foiled operation appeared to resemble a 2025 attack on Russian military air bases, including the Ukrainka base, which destroyed around 10 Russian aircraft, according to the United States. REUTERS