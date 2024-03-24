Russia’s Crocus Group vows to restore concert hall after deadly rampage

Emergency responders clear rubble at the Crocus City Hall outside Moscow that was torched on March 22 by extremists. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Mar 24, 2024, 04:58 PM
Published
Mar 24, 2024, 03:58 PM

MOSCOW – The owner of the Russian concert hall destroyed in the mass shooting and fire that killed at least 133 people said on March 24 it would restore the building.

All that was left after the evening attack on March 22 at the Crocus City Hall outside Moscow were the charred iron support beams and the steel frames of hundreds of seats.

The centre, with a capacity of more than 6,000 seats, was built by billionaire Aras Agalarov’s Crocus Group in 2009. It is part of a sprawling complex of shopping malls, restaurants and hotels on the western edge of the capital, just outside Moscow’s ring road.

“We will never forget those who fell victims to terrorists. What was destroyed by their dirty hands will be restored,” Crocus Group said in a statement.

Camouflage-clad gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons in the attack at the concert hall just before Soviet-era rock group Picnic was to perform its hit “Afraid of Nothing”.

The building was set on fire, after which its roof collapsed, and hundreds of firefighters battled for hours to contain the blaze. REUTERS

More On This Topic
ISIS solely responsible for Moscow attack, no Ukraine involvement: White House
Putin vows retribution for Moscow attack that killed more than 140; ISIS claims responsibility

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top