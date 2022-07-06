Russia's brain drain is officially underway

TBILISI (BLOOMBERG) - Dmitry Klimenko is putting the final touches to a new nightclub in Tbilisi's central Vake Park, aimed at drawing some of the tens of thousands of disoriented fellow Russians, Belarusians and Ukrainians who fled to Georgia in recent months.

A veteran of seven nightclubs he opened in his home town of Novosibirsk over the years, Klimenko left Russia on March 7, as President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine darkened the political climate at home.

"It's what I know how to do," said Klimenko, as first one and then a second pair of curious Russians stopped by to look at "The Balance", his latest venture. "When I asked around people said: 'Do it! We are lost here'."

Georgia's government estimates that 80,000 Russians, Belarusians and Ukrainians now reside in this small Caucasus nation of 4 million people. Of those, 20,000-25,000 work in IT and software, and about 30,000 are Russian citizens who arrived since the war began. Many came recently from Belarus and Ukraine, too.

As IT specialists, they see little future in Russia as the security services tighten control of the Internet, international sanctions squeeze the economy and foreign companies exit. They've flocked to other neighbouring states such as Armenia and Kazakhstan as well as to Turkey, Dubai and Israel, while the US is seeking to lure them by waiving some visa requirements. The exodus comes as Russian tech companies including Internet giant Yandex struggle amid deepening censorship, shortages of key equipment, and a backlash in foreign markets.

Young, educated and financially self-sustaining, the arrivals are the kinds of people that tech hubs such as Berlin, Lisbon and London spend fortunes trying to lure. Keeping them in Georgia as they serve clients around the globe from their laptops represents a huge economic opportunity for a poor country with a liberal tax and business environment.

"The whole world is competing to attract these people," said former central bank Governor Giorgi Kadagidze, over coffee in downtown Tbilisi. He argues that Georgia should market itself aggressively as a safe haven from repressive regimes that offers a strong financial sector, beaches, mountains, a warm climate and good food. "We can be the Portugal of the East."

And yet, Kadagidze doesn't think that will happen, with most migrants leaving again once they can secure visas to travel onward. It doesn't help that many ordinary Georgians, who suffered a Russian invasion of their own in 2008, are suspicious of the new arrivals.

In Kadagidze's view, Georgia's government lacks the will to create and publicise the environment that would entice them to stay, much as it was unable to secure the candidate status that the European Union has now awarded to Ukraine and Moldova. That failure with Brussels triggered some of the largest protest rallies Georgia has seen in its turbulent post-Soviet history.

The government came in for biting criticism from the European Parliament, which last month censured Georgia for repressing media freedoms and backsliding on judicial reform and civil liberties - including those of former President Mikheil Saakashvili, currently hospitalised while serving a jail sentence his supporters say is political.

The government's opponents also accuse it of attempting to appease Moscow. Levan Davitashvili, minister for the economy and sustainable development, calls such criticisms unfair and politically motivated. Security services screen Russian immigrants thoroughly for agents or sanctions threats, he said, while the government has set up a task force to help companies and entrepreneurs settle and navigate procedures such as the checks needed to open a bank account.

The government is also in talks to attract several international tech firms moving staff from Russia, Davitashvili said at his office above the noisy hum of Tbilisi's hyper-modern registration centre. An astonished Klimenko, the nightclub owner, said it took him just 15 minutes to register as an entrepreneur. "This is very important for Georgia, to Georgia's economy and to Georgia's digital transformation," Davitashvili said of the Russian influx.

Other advantages, including low income taxes, a special 5 per cent corporate tax rate to attract foreign tech companies, and a culture and language familiar to Russians, were there long before the war, he said.