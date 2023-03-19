Russia's Asia pivot spurs boom in Chinese classes

MOSCOW - Every Sunday, Chinese tutor Kirill Burobin begins work in the early morning and is kept busy until midnight.

As Russia seeks to tighten ties with China amid Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine, the number of his students has tripled over the past year.

“Sunday is the busiest,” Mr Burobin, 20, who makes a good living with his online lessons, told AFP.

“I have 16 hours of classes virtually without a break.”

The boom in demand for Chinese lessons in Russia illustrates the country’s pivot towards Asia as tensions build between Moscow and the West.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s three-day visit to Russia which begins on Monday aims to deepen what the two countries have called a “no-limits” relationship, which is increasingly important for Russia as its international isolation deepens.

Pummelled by multiple rounds of Western sanctions, Russia’s economic and technological development is becoming more dependent on China.

Natalia Danina, a manager at HeadHunter, the country’s top online recruitment company, said that last year there were nearly 11,000 vacancies requiring knowledge of the Chinese language, a 44 per cent increase compared to 2021.

Over the same period, the number of jobs for Chinese speakers in Russia has doubled in sales, transport and logistics, said Ms Danina, pointing to an “accelerated transition” to Chinese-made equipment and spare parts.

Demand for Chinese speakers in energy jobs has tripled, she added.