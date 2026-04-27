Russia's Africa Corps confirms withdrawal from Mali's Kidal

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MOSCOW, April 27 - Africa Corps, a paramilitary group controlled by Russia's Defence Ministry, confirmed on Monday that its forces had withdrawn from the northern town of Kidal in Mali after fierce fighting there.

The Azawad Liberation Front, or FLA, a Tuareg-dominated rebel group, carried out simultaneous attacks across the country at the weekend, including on Kidal, in coordination with West Africa's al Qaeda affiliate.

Africa Corps, which has been supporting the military-led central government, said in a statement that the decision to withdraw from Kidal had been taken in conjunction with the Malian leadership.

"In accordance with a joint decision by the leadership of the Republic of Mali, units of the African Corps that were stationed and engaged in combat in the town of Kidal have withdrawn from the area alongside Malian Army personnel," the statement, posted on Telegram, said.

"Wounded servicemen and heavy equipment were evacuated first. Personnel continue to carry out their assigned combat mission. The situation in the Republic of Mali remains difficult."

Russian war bloggers played down the withdrawal, saying the Africa Corps could always return to Kidal if necessary. Yuri Podolyak, a blogger with over 2.7 million followers, said withdrawing was the only option and that there was now a possibility to do a deal with the Tuaregs to allow the Malian Army and Africa Corps to focus on fighting Islamist radicals. REUTERS