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Russia's Afipsky oil refinery on fire after drone attack, two dead, governor says

Aug 25 - The Afipsky oil refinery in Russia's southern Krasnodar region was on fire following a drone attack, regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on the Telegram messaging app on Tuesday.

He added that two people were killed and two others were injured due to falling drone debris on the Afipsky railway station.

Ukraine has been targeting Russia's oil refineries and other infrastructure, attempting to undermine Moscow's war efforts and reduce financial revenue.

In a recent case, the Perm oil refinery, Russia's seventh-largest oil processing plant by volume, stopped operations following a Ukrainian drone attack, which caused fire and damage to its technological units on August 21, according to two industry sources.

The Afipsky plant is mostly export-focused. It processed 7.2 million metric tons of crude oil (144,000 barrels per day) in 2024.

It has been targeted by Ukrainian drones several times in the past number of months. REUTERS