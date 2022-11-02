Russians find refuge from Putin in Europe’s new ‘Casablanca’

BELGRADE – Sitting behind an outsized black wooden desk next to stacks of papers, Belgrade lawyer Tijana Vujovic says she already has another five meetings with potential new clients in her diary for the next day. Four of them are Russian.

The 36-year-old specialises in immigration, getting people the right paperwork and hooking them up with real estate agents in a city that’s quietly turned into a welcoming haven for thousands of Russians since President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine eight months ago.

The new arrivals have flocked to communal work spaces, registered more than 2,000 businesses and even given a boost to the property market. More are now looking to settle for the longer term in the wake of Mr Putin’s military mobilisation of citizens in September.

“At the beginning of the war, all clients requested to rent a place,” Ms Vujovic, who reckons she has dealt with at least 500 Russians this year, said at her office in an apartment building in central Belgrade. “In the last months, I’ve had a lot of requests from them to purchase, and not just to gain residency, but to live.”

The moves, coupled with Mr Putin’s escalating attacks in Ukraine, have made Serbia’s relationship with Russia an increasingly uncomfortable one.

Leaders in the European Union, which Serbia ultimately wants to join, have warned President Aleksandar Vucic his country needs to make up its mind which side it is on as he resists joining sanctions against Moscow. But the vein of pro-Russian – if not pro-Putin – sentiment runs deep in Belgrade.

“Belgrade has been like Casablanca in recent weeks,” Ms Vucic said on Oct 17 in a speech at Serbia’s intelligence and security agency, likening the city depicted in the 1942 film as a place swarming with spies and war refugees.

More than 100,000 Russians and several hundred Ukrainians have come to Serbia since the conflict started, of whom 17,000 have received residence permits, according to Ms Vucic. The rest moved on to other countries, or remained in Serbia as visitors.

“When we have guests from Russia, we discover those from Western services who tail them,” he said. “When we have guests from the West, then the other ones tail them.”

Russian presence is not hard to spot

Much of Europe embraced Russian aristocrats and intellectuals fleeing the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution. Yet, a century or so later, those escaping the politics of their homeland have few options in Europe.

Serbia, though, allows Russians to enter the country visa-free for an initial 30 days, and its national airline has maintained routes to Moscow and three other Russian cities.

Russian presence in Belgrade, a city of about 1.4 million people, is not hard to spot. One landmark is the art nouveau Hotel Moskva, while the Ruski Dom, or Russia House, cultural centre is just down the road. Energy giant Gazprom sponsors Red Star Belgrade, the country’s most successful soccer team.