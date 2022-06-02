Russians consolidate hold on Ukrainian industrial city; US to give Kyiv advanced rockets

KYIV (REUTERS) - Russian forces were attempting to consolidate their hold on Ukraine's industrial city of Sievierodonetsk on Thursday (June 2), edging closer to claiming a big prize in their offensive in the eastern Donbas region.

But in a boost for Ukraine, locked in a grinding struggle against Russia's invading army, the United States announced a US$700 million (S$963 million) weapons package for Kyiv that will include advanced rocket systems with a range of up to 80km.

Russia accused the United States of adding "fuel to the fire". Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the supply of the rocket launchers raised the risk of a "third country" being dragged into the conflict.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Ukraine promised it would not use the systems to hit targets inside Russia. US President Joe Biden hopes extending Ukraine's artillery reach will help push Russia to negotiate an end to the war, now in its fourth month.

After days of heavy fighting around Sievierodonetsk, much of which has been laid to waste by Russian bombardments, Russian troops were inching forward through the city streets. Ukraine says about 70 per cent of the city is under Russian control.

"The enemy has entered the centre of Sievierodonetsk and is trying to take up positions," Ukrainian military spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said at a briefing.

If Russia captures the city and its smaller twin Lysychansk on the west bank of the Siverskyi Donets river, it would hold all of Luhansk, one of two provinces in the Donbas that Moscow claims on behalf of separatists.

Capturing all of Luhansk would fulfil one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's main aims and solidify a shift in battlefield momentum after his forces were pushed back from the capital Kyiv and from northern Ukraine.

Bomb shelters

In the bombed-out town of Rubizhne, a short distance northwest of Sievierodonetsk, residents filled up water jugs at an aid station.

Destroyed military vehicles littered streets lined with heavily damaged buildings. Children sat silently in a bomb shelter. Outside, black smoke rose above a red-domed Orthodox church.

Luhansk's regional governor, Serhiy Gaidai, told Reuters that civilians were sheltering from Russian attacks under a Sievierodonetsk chemical plant that he said was hit by an air strike on Tuesday, releasing a large pink cloud.

"There are civilians there in bomb shelters, there are quite a few of them left, most of whom did not wish to leave," Gaidai said. Reuters could not independently confirm the account.