Russian woman sentenced to 27 years for bombing that killed war blogger

Darya Trepova, who is accused of killing a Russian prominent military blogger Maxim Fomin widely known by the name of Vladlen Tatarsky by blowing him up in a cafe at Ukraine's behest in April 2023, sits in an enclosure for defendants as she attends a court hearing in Saint Petersburg, Russia, January 25, 2024. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Darya Trepova, who is accused of killing a Russian prominent military blogger Maxim Fomin widely known by the name of Vladlen Tatarsky by blowing him up in a cafe at Ukraine's behest in April 2023, sits in an enclosure for defendants before a court hearing in Saint Petersburg, Russia, January 25, 2024. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
People gather in a court that hears the case of Darya Trepova, accused of killing a Russian prominent military blogger Maxim Fomin widely known by the name of Vladlen Tatarsky by blowing him up in a cafe at Ukraine's behest in April 2023, in Saint Petersburg, Russia, January 25, 2024. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Updated
21 sec ago
Published
23 sec ago

ST PETERSBURG, Russia - A young Russian woman was jailed for 27 years on Thursday for delivering a bomb that exploded in the hands of a pro-war military blogger last year and killed him on the spot.

Darya Trepova, 26, was convicted by a St Petersburg court of charges, including terrorism, in connection with the death of blogger Vladlen Tatarsky.

Tatarsky was killed by a bomb concealed inside a statuette in his likeness that Trepova had presented to him as a gift during a talk he was giving in a St Petersburg cafe.

Trepova said she had been set up, and had thought the statuette contained a listening device, not a bomb. REUTERS

