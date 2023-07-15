Russian Wagner mercenaries emerge in Belarus as troop trainers

MOSCOW - Wagner mercenaries have emerged in Belarus as military instructors, the first official sign of the group’s presence in the country since the mutiny in Russia that spiralled into the most serious threat to President Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin rule.

The Belarusian Defence Ministry posted a video on Friday on Telegram that showed territorial defence soldiers receiving instructions from Wagner trainers at a camp near Osipovichi, about 100km south-east of the capital Minsk.

Their Soviet-style uniforms contrasted with the modern battle dress worn by the Wagner mercenaries.

“This is a new way of training territorial troops,” Mr Maksim Payevskiy, head of the Belarus General Staff’s territorial forces department, said on the video.

The training may be extended across the country in future, he said.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko brokered the agreement that persuaded Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin to end his brief rebellion on June 24 after his mercenaries came within 200km of Moscow, meeting little resistance from army units.

Mr Prigozhin had vowed to oust Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, blaming them for failures in Russia’s war in Ukraine and accusing them of seeking to “destroy” Wagner.

Mr Putin agreed as part of the deal to let Mr Prigozhin go to Belarus with any Wagner fighters who wanted to join him, though the group has shown little intention of relocating to the neighbouring country.

Mr Prigozhin has not been seen in public since the mutiny ended.