News analysis: Russian threats won't deter Finland from joining Nato

Russia has warned that it will have to take "retaliatory steps" after Finland, with which it shares a 1,300km-long border, announced that it is applying to join Nato, the US-led security alliance in Europe.

A statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry accused Finland of violating security treaties concluded between the two nations soon after the end of World War II, and threatened that "Russia will be forced to take retaliatory steps, both of a military-technical and other nature, in order to stop the threats to its national security".