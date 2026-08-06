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Russian strikes kill six in Ukraine's Balakliia, Sumy, officials say

Aug 6 - Rescuers worked on Thursday to douse fires and clear debris in Ukraine's eastern city of Balakliia after Russian strikes on homes killed three overnight, authorities said on the Telegram messaging app.

Three people were also killed overnight and at least 19 wounded in Russian attacks on settlements in the northern region of Sumy.

Twelve more were wounded in the city of Sumy itself, following an attack with guided aerial bombs, the Ukrainian police said on Telegram.

A drone attack on a van wounded six in the southern region of Kherson, the regional administration said on Telegram.

Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in the war triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. REUTERS