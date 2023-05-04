Russian strikes kill 16 in southern Ukraine

Paramedics help a local resident wounded in Russian strikes on the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson. PHOTO: AFP
Paramedics help a local resident wounded in Russian strikes in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson. PHOTO: AFP
A wounded child is helped by police officers following a Russian strike in the southern Ukrainian town of Kherson. PHOTO: AFP
A wounded man is carried away at a train station hit by a Russian military strike, in Kherson, Ukraine. PHOTO: REUTERS
A wounded woman sits outside a train station hit by a Russian military strike, in Kherson, Ukraine. PHOTO: REUTERS
A wounded man sits outside a local supermarket following Russian strikes in the southern Ukrainian town of Kherson. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
31 min ago
Published
42 min ago

KYIV - Russian strikes on Ukraine’s southern Kherson region killed 16 people on Wednesday, local prosecutors said, as the authorities introduced a curfew in the main city of Kherson starting on Friday.

The strikes came as Ukraine prepares for a spring offensive.

The city of Kherson – from which Russian forces withdrew last November – lies near the front line in southern Ukraine.

“A massive attack by the occupiers on civilians in the Kherson region: death toll rises to 16,” the Kherson region prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

It said 12 of the victims were killed in the city of Kherson and that “around 22 civilians” were wounded.

“On the morning of May 3, Russian troops began the massive shelling of the city of Kherson and the region’s settlements,” the prosecutors said.

Officials earlier said three people were killed in a strike on Kherson’s only working hypermarket.

The prosecutors said three employees of a “power engineering team” were killed by shelling between the nearby villages of Stepanivka and Muzykivka.

Officials also announced on Wednesday that Kherson will be under curfew for 58 hours from Friday.

A firefighter stands in front of the carriage of a passenger train damaged in Russian strikes on the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson. PHOTO: AFP

Long curfews have been used by the Ukrainian authorities in the past to facilitate troop and arms movements.

The head of Kherson’s regional military administration, Mr Oleksandr Prokudin, said the curfew would last from 1700 GMT on Friday until 0300 GMT on Monday.

“During these 58 hours, it is forbidden to move on the streets of the city. The city will also be closed for entry and exit,” Mr Prokudin said on Telegram, advising residents to stock up on food and medicine.

Mr Prokudin said residents could go for short walks near their houses or visit shops but should carry identity documents with them.

“Such temporary restrictions are necessary for the law enforcement officers to do their job and not put you in danger,” he wrote.

A petrol station was damaged in Russian military strikes on the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson. PHOTO: REUTERS

Kherson was captured by Russian troops last year in the first days of the invasion and remained under Russian occupation until November 2022.

Russian forces withdrew from the city, crossing to the eastern side of the Dnipro River which now delineates part of the front line in southern Ukraine. AFP

