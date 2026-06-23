Russian strikes injure six in Ukraine, Kyiv issues air raid alert

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June 23 - Six people were wounded in Russian air strikes on Ukraine overnight, local authorities said, and the capital of Kyiv issued an air raid alert asking people to seek shelter in the early hours of Tuesday.

Two people sought medical help after Russian forces struck the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia, Governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram, and three more people were wounded in Sumy, in the north, late on Monday, emergency services said.

A drone attack on Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv left one woman wounded, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram on Monday evening, and early on Tuesday, Kyiv authorities issued an air raid alert, asking people to seek shelter.

Reuters could not independently verify details of the latest strikes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned last week that Russia was preparing a massive attack, as he seeks support from the Western allies for a peace deal while also pushing for Ukraine's fast-track admission to the European Union. REUTERS