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Russian strike kills two mine disposal experts in Ukraine, says official

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Employees of the HALO Trust (Hazardous Area Life-support Organization), a humanitarian non-government organisation which primarily works to clear landmines and other explosive devices use metal detectors to search for mines and unexploded ordnance left behind after Russia occupied the area, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the village of Myrotske in Kyiv region, Ukraine April 8, 2026. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Employees of a humanitarian non-governmental organisation searching for mines and unexploded ordnance near a village in Ukraine’s Kyiv region in April 2026.

PHOTO: REUTERS

KYIV - A Russian strike on Ukraine’s southern Kherson region has killed two mine disposal experts from Oslo-based charity Norwegian People’s Aid, the Kherson region’s governor said.

The strike took place on June 24, in the village of Novopetrivka, governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

“Two staff members of Norwegian People’s Aid sustained fatal injuries in the attack. Four other specialists were wounded,” he added in a later post.

The staff affected were Ukrainian citizens, the deputy head of the Kherson region’s military administration told AFP.

The region’s prosecution service said it was a missile strike.

Dozens of aid workers have been killed and injured since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, according to the Aid Worker Security Database.

Norwegian People’s Aid has more than 450 staff in Ukraine, the group said in a press release. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.