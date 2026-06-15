Russian strategic bomber plane crashes in Siberia on training exercise

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A Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber plane during the International Army Games 2016 in Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia.

MOSCOW - A Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber plane crashed on June 15 in Siberia’s Irkutsk region during a training flight, the Russian Defence Ministry said, and the aircraft’s crew had managed to safely eject.

The Tu-22, which can carry hypersonic “Kinzhal” missiles and is code named “Backfire” by NATO, is a Soviet-era supersonic bomber that Russia has since used for combat missions in Syria and Ukraine.

Unverified footage of the crash on social media showed a plane nose-diving into a thickly wooded area not far from the banks of the Angara river, producing a huge column of smoke.

“The crew ejected. There is no threat to the pilots’ lives or health,” the Interfax news agency cited the Defence Ministry as saying. “There is no damage on the ground. The aircraft was flying without a combat load.”

Irkutsk’s governor, Igor Kobzev, said in a statement that the plane had crashed near the village of Kamenka, and that emergency services and medical personnel were on the scene providing necessary assistance.

The Tu-22M3, a modernised version of the original Tu-22 plane, can deliver Kh-22 (AS-4 Kitchen) air-launched cruise missiles as well as the air-launched hypersonic Kinzhal “Dagger” missiles, according to the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. REUTERS