Russian special envoy Dmitriev in US, meeting Trump administration members, sources say

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Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian presidential envoy and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, speaks to the media during the Congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs in Moscow, Russia March 26, 2026. REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov

April 9 - Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev is currently in the U.S. and is meeting members of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration for discussions on a peace deal for Ukraine and U.S.-Russia economic cooperation, sources with knowledge of the visit told Reuters.

The visit comes before the U.S. decision on whether to extend sanctions relief on Russian oil, which expires on April 11 and could also be on the agenda.

The United States issued a 30-day waiver for countries to buy sanctioned Russian oil and petroleum products currently stranded at sea, in what Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described as a step to stabilize global energy markets roiled by Iran war.

The sanctions relief took place after a call between Trump and Putin on March 9 and a subsequent visit to the U.S. by Dmitriev to discuss the energy crisis with a U.S. delegation that included Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. REUTERS