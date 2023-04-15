Russian shelling kills at least five, wounds 15, in Ukraine

SLOVIANSK, Ukraine - Russian shelling of a residential building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk killed at least five people on Friday, the local governor said, warning that others could be buried in the rubble.

Sloviansk lies in a part of the Donetsk region that is under Ukrainian control.

It is close to territory occupied by Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky decried Russia for “brutally shelling” residential buildings and “killing people in broad daylight.”

The governor of the Donetsk region, Mr Pavlo Kyrylenko, said the strike came in the afternoon.

“As of 6pm local time (11pm Singapore time), there are five dead and 15 wounded,” Mr Kyrylenko said, on Telegram.

“There is a possibility that seven people, including one child, are under the rubble.”

AFP journalists on the scene saw rescue workers digging for survivors on the top floor of a Soviet-era residential building and black smoke billowing from homes on fire across the street.

The street beneath - including a playground - was covered in a layer of concrete dust and debris, including torn pages from school books and children’s drawings.

“I live on the opposite side of the street and I was sleeping a little when I heard this huge boom and I ran out from my flat,” 59-year-old resident Larisa told AFP.

“I was really scared and in a state of shock,” she said, adding the impact of the shelling had broken her windows and sent shards of glass flying throughout her home.

“I heard a woman screaming, ‘there’s a child here, there’s a child here.’ She was screaming so much.”