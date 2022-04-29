Russian returned home in prisoner swop with US says he was tortured in Liberia

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - A Russian pilot who returned to Moscow from the United States this week as part of a prisoner swop said on Thursday (April 28) he had been tortured in custody in Liberia before his extradition to America.

Konstantin Yaroshenko also alleged he had been beaten at a military base in the United States, a claim rejected by the White House.

Yaroshenko was detained in 2010 in Liberia by US special forces as part of a major drug bust. US authorities then convicted him for conspiracy to smuggle cocaine into the United States and he was serving a 20-year sentence.

He was released in exchange for former US Marine Trevor Reed, who was convicted in Russia in 2019 of endangering the lives of two police officers while drunk on a visit to Moscow.

Washington branded Reed's trial a "theatre of the absurd".

Of his time in Liberia, Yaroshenko said: "They really worked on me. If you saw that torture room now - it's not for the faint of heart. It's like something from a horror movie."

He did not say whether the alleged torture had been carried out by Liberians or Americans.

A Liberian government spokesman did not respond to calls on Thursday requesting comment.

'Very hard'

Flanked by his wife and daughter in the television studio of Russian media firm Izvestia, Yaroshenko said he was sat on a chair with his arms shackled and beaten for three days.

"Heels, kidneys, genitals, strangled - believe me, everything there was serious... Of course, to survive that was very hard," he said.