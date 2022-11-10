Russian retreat from Kherson: What's next?

MOSCOW - The Russian army on Thursday announced the start of a troop pullout from Kherson, a strategic port city in southern Ukraine occupied by Moscow since February.

What does this mean for Russia’s military campaign?

Why now?

When he made the announcement on Wednesday, Russia’s commander in Ukraine, Sergei Surovikin, presented the retreat as a way to save thousands of Russian soldiers.

Since August, the Ukrainian army has been pressing a major counteroffensive in southern Ukraine, taking back swathes of territory.

With high-precision, long-range artillery including Himars launchers delivered by the West, Kyiv has for weeks pummelled Russian ammunition depots and supply lines.

Targeted assassinations of pro-Russian officials have also increased in the region.

“We are continuing our offensive in accordance with our plan,” Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhny said on messaging app Telegram.

The Ukrainian army however noted that it could neither confirm nor deny the Russian withdrawal so far.

Last month, Moscow ordered the departure of civilians and the occupation administration from Kherson to the left bank of the Dnipro river where Moscow could consolidate its positions.

Military experts believe the announcement of the Russian pullout is not a ruse.

“The battle of Kherson is not inherently over,” said The Institute for the Study of War, a US-based think tank.

“But Russian forces have entered a new phase – prioritising withdrawing their forces across the river in good order and delaying Ukrainian forces, rather than seeking to halt the Ukrainian counteroffensive entirely.”