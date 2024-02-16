Russian prosecutors warn citizens against mass rally in Moscow after Navalny's death

MOSCOW - The Russian prosecutor's office has warned Russians against participating in a mass protest in the centre of Moscow after the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

"Please note that this mass event has not been coordinated with the executive authorities of the city in accordance with the procedure established by law," the prosecutors said.

According to videos and photos on social networks, people in other Russian cities were paying their respects to Navalny after news of his death spread. REUTERS