Russian prosecutors warn citizens against mass rally in Moscow after Navalny's death

Flowers placed next to a portrait of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at the monument to the victims of political repressions following Navalny's death, in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 16, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer
FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition leader and anti-graft blogger Alexei Navalny gives an interview to Reuters at his office in Moscow, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo
Updated
Feb 17, 2024, 12:01 AM
Published
Feb 16, 2024, 11:53 PM

MOSCOW - The Russian prosecutor's office has warned Russians against participating in a mass protest in the centre of Moscow after the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

"Please note that this mass event has not been coordinated with the executive authorities of the city in accordance with the procedure established by law," the prosecutors said.

According to videos and photos on social networks, people in other Russian cities were paying their respects to Navalny after news of his death spread. REUTERS

