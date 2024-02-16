Russian prison service statement about Navalny's death

FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears on a screen via a video link from the IK-3 penal colony in Kharp in the Yamal-Nenets region during a hearing against the Ministry of Justice in Supreme Court, in Moscow, Russia, January 11, 2024. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Updated
Feb 16, 2024, 07:53 PM
Published
Feb 16, 2024, 07:53 PM

MOSCOW - Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is dead, the prison service of the Yamalo-Nenets region where he had been serving his sentence said on Friday.

Below is a text of the statement released by the prison service. It was translated from the Russian by Reuters.

"On Feb. 16, 2024, in penal colony number 3, convict Alexei Navalny felt unwell after a walk, almost immediately losing consciousness.

The medical staff of the institution arrived immediately, and an ambulance team was called.

All necessary resuscitation measures were carried out, which did not yield positive results. Doctors of the ambulance stated the death of the convict.

The causes of death are being established." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top