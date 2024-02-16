Russian prison service statement about Navalny's death

MOSCOW - Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is dead, the prison service of the Yamalo-Nenets region where he had been serving his sentence said on Friday.

Below is a text of the statement released by the prison service. It was translated from the Russian by Reuters.

"On Feb. 16, 2024, in penal colony number 3, convict Alexei Navalny felt unwell after a walk, almost immediately losing consciousness.

The medical staff of the institution arrived immediately, and an ambulance team was called.

All necessary resuscitation measures were carried out, which did not yield positive results. Doctors of the ambulance stated the death of the convict.

The causes of death are being established." REUTERS