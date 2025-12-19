Straitstimes.com header logo

Russian President Putin's remarks at end-of-year press conference

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds his annual end-of-year press conference in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2025. Alexander Nemenov/Pool via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds his annual end-of-year press conference in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2025. Alexander Nemenov/Pool via REUTERS

Follow topic:

MOSCOW, Dec 19 - Russian President Vladimir Putin held his annual end-of-year press conference on Friday.

Below are some of his ‍comments. ​He spoke in Russian and ‍his words were translated by Reuters.

ON UKRAINE PEACE TALKS

"So far, we ​don't ​really see such readiness (form Ukraine for peace talks)... But still we see ... certain signals, including from the Kyiv ‍regime, that they are ready to engage in some ​kind of dialogue. The ⁠only thing I want to say is that we have always said this: we are ready and willing to end this conflict ​peacefully, based on the principles I outlined ... at the Russian Ministry ‌of Foreign Affairs, and ​by addressing the root causes that led to this crisis."

ABOUT THE SITUATION AT THE FRONT

"In general, immediately after our troops drove the enemy from the Kursk region, the initiative, the strategic initiative, passed entirely into the hands of ‍the Russian armed forces. What does this mean? ​It means that our troops are advancing along the entire line ​of contact, in some places faster, ‌in others more slowly, but in all directions, the enemy is retreating." REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.